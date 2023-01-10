KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rachel Cinnamon’s journey into orchestra began with a hand-me-down violin. Cinnamon turned that moment into a lifelong calling and now teaches the next generation of young musicians in Kingsport.

“It’s the most rewarding profession especially to get to have a child start on an instrument and see how they progress,” said Cinnamon.

Cinnamon’s musical inspiration comes from those who influenced her, each one with a unique place in her career.

“I started with Tammy Davis, Lisa Blair, Cicilia Bachelder in high school, and even in college Valerie Liphold Mack and they are still teaching people and inspiring the next generations.”

Now, Cinnamon is the one with a baton in hand, leading students as young as sixth graders at John Sevier, all the way to her accomplished musicians at Dobyns-Bennett.

“I learn so much about families, their pets, their grandparents, what they do over the summer and their vacation. It’s those connections with kids that are incredible.”

“Mrs. Cinnamon is one of your shining star teachers who develops those relationships with students and we love to see that,” said Richard Brown, Dobyns-Bennett Assistant Principal.

See and hear Cinnamon’s success helping lead her talented students. “Being in an ensemble group they all have a group focus to achieve something. It’s fantastic,” said Cinnamon.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Rachel Cinnamon.

To nominate an educator, click here.