Educator of the Week: Rachel Brouillette

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rachel Brouillette originally wanted to study Pre-veterinary Medicine, but after serving as a tutor at ETSU, she quickly realized teaching was her calling.

The current educational climate has her conducting her lessons online with her students. She uses the Canvas Learning Management System.

While her students are no longer in their seats this school year, she can still see their smiling faces as she interacts with all 75 kids per day. No matter whether it’s in person or by computer, Brouillette says it’s all about the relationships, a sure sign with all the pictures on the wall.

This 2005 Science Hill graduate wants to instill the same pride for school and science that she has.

“I am a Topper for life. I love this school. I love this community. You’ll see me at any and all sporting events. I go to drama events, band orchestra, choir; I love everything this school does. We do have high expectations here, that’s one of the reasons I love working here,” said Brouillette.



Congratulations to Rachel Brouillette, this week’s Educator of the Week.

