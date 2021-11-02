Educator of the Week: Paula Oliver, Avoca Elementary School

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A language arts and reading teacher at Avoca Elementary School hopes to share her love for reading and writing to her students.

Paula Oliver, News Channel 11’s Educator of the Week, spends her time in the classroom fostering connections with her students. It’s these connections that lead to affinities toward books and writing.

“She establishes that relationship first so that the students know she cares about them, and that is why they are willing to do their very best for her,” said Principal Denise McKee.

To help with this, Oliver offers rewards to students who stay involved in the classroom.

“Just trying to promote positive behavior,” Oliver said. “Promote positivity and that we recognize that kind of behavior and just be kind to one another.”

These are just a couple of the lessons that students will take with them moving forward.

“We are here to encourage each other, help each other,” Oliver said. “And most of all, to show that kindness that they need to live their lives.”

Congratulations to Paula Oliver, this week's Educator of the Week.