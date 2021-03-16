Educator of the Week: Pam Hensley, Grandview Elementary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pam Hensley has spent her entire teaching career in Washington County Tennessee Schools.

She considers herself blessed in her occupation. Hensley has been doing what she loves for the past 12 years.

Eight of those years have been spent as a 1st-grade teacher at Grandview Elementary.

“We have to build relationships before they can learn, and if students feel safe and loved, I think all children can learn,” Hensley said.

Building those relationships has been made more difficult with the complications of virtual and hybrid learning over the past year.

“She has strived to meet all of her kids’ needs. She has provided rigorous instruction. She has really been a champion in reaching her kids and her families,” said Grandview Elementary Principal Tara Churchwell.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Hensley has continued to see the rewards of a job well-done in her classroom.

“It’s about the children learning, whatever we have to do to help them learn,” Hensley said.

Congratulations to Pam Hensley, this week’s Educator of the Week!

