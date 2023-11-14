GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Olivia Kuper started teaching at North Greene High School after moving from Texas to East Tennessee in 2020.

Kuper’s career includes projects with NASA and the USDA. Now it’s her students who are benefiting from this extensive experience.

“I think the way you learn science is to do science,” Kuper said.

Kuper teaches nearly 80 students in chemistry, honors chemistry, physics, and scientific research.

“When you go into Mrs. Kuper’s class they’re doing science she has them constantly doing experiments then talking about the results and figuring out how the real world works,” Amanda Weems, North Greene Principal said.

“I want to create an environment where the kids feel comfortable to make mistakes and to question and to learn something,” Kuper said.

And learn they do, some of her students are taking their research far beyond the North Greene High walls.

“I’ve had two students that worked with me and a mentor astro physicist last year and I have two current students and their poster that they presented at the Americal Astronomical Society is on the board over there that was last year and it’s pretty high-level stuff,” Kuper said.

Keeping Mrs. Kuper and her students reaching for the stars.

“I love it here,” Kuper said.

Congratulations to Olivia Kuper, this week’s Educator of the Week.

