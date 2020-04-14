Educator of the Week: Nick Routh from Sullivan North High School

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week we head to Sullivan North to meet our Educator of the Week. Music is his life and now, Nick Routh is passing that passion on to the next generation of musicians.

Routh is spending his time right now passing out food boxes to Sullivan North students and their families as he awaits word on when his band can get back together.

Routh has been the band director at Sullivan North for the past 3 and a half years. He’s watched his band double in size. He’s also watched his group rack up the awards. He says the most rewarding part of his job is starting with 6th graders and watching them grow into seasoned musicians as juniors and seniors.

“They don’t know what band is about, they usually play an instrument that we give them. I really get to see them progress in middle school. In high school, happens I really see them flourish. They start to take part in marching band the best part is seeing high school seniors getting scholarships and going on to march in drum corps,” Routh said.

Congratulations to Nick Routh, this week’s Educator of the Week.

