ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Natasha Townsend has been teaching for four years — and counting.

The Hunter Elementary School Head Start teacher has led 1st and 2nd-grade classrooms. She told News Channel 11 that she could not imagine doing anything else.

“I just wanted to work with kids — to be around kids,” Townsend said. “So, I just knew this was the right fit for me.”

The teacher is full of energy geared toward teaching a classroom of youngsters as they gain curiosity and a love for learning.

“That’s why I love this age group,” she said. “They love to learn; they are excited about anything you want to teach them, so that’s what’s so much fun.”

That passion does not go unnoticed in the school; her principal told News Channel 11 that Townsend’s teachings always have the energy to match the young learners.

“It’s always very active; kids will be doing things in centers,” said Principal Stephen Garland. “You will always get really candid answers and questions from students.”

Townsend stays determined to keep the spark going and watch as her students blossom.

“Seeing them just so far from where they began…they’ve learned so much; they are really getting that foundation started right now,” she said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Natasha Townsend.

To nominate an educator, click here.