Educator of the Week: Monica Hart, South Side Elementary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Monica Hart got her first teaching assignment at South Side Elementary as a Milligan College student.

After graduating, she started in Elizabethton for one year and she’s been back at South Side for the past 26 years.

Hart has worked as a 2nd grade teacher for 12 years. She has also taught multi-age classrooms and 1st, 4th and 5th grade in her time at South Side.

She says she loves what she calls the “eureka moments” when her young students finally grasp concepts and learn a new skill.

It all starts with her philosophy, which is open communication, comfort and a love of learning.

“I hope the kids come here feeling welcome and comfortable and free to experiment and ask questions, feel comfortable and confident enough to ask questions and get help. Because I’m here for them and I want them to really recognize that I’m here for them,” Hart says.

Congratulations on being this week’s Educator of the Week!

