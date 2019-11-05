Educator of the Week: Missy Eaton

Missie Eaton is quick to say guiding young people as a teacher is the only thing she’s ever wanted to do, and now she’s influenced an entire generation of students at Surgoinsville.

Eaton is a first-grade teacher at Surgoinsville Elementary.

She builds a culture of love and trust in her classroom, and it’s evident the minute you walk inside the room.

She loves seeing the growth of her students, especially in reading. She says the key to success is balance and to know each child’s individual needs.

“I set forth high standards and expectations. At the same time, I have to meet them where they are at so everybody is on a different level, everyone has a chance to achieve success, and once they do, they try even harder for you to keep building on that,” said Eaton.

Congratulations to Missie Eaton, this week’s Educator of the Week.

