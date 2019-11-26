Educator of the Week: Michelle Walters

Michelle Walters is in her 16th year of teaching in Mountain City. She’s not only an algebra teacher at Johnson County High School; she’s also the cheer coach for the Longhorns.

Mrs. Walters is in her third year teaching at the high school level. She started at the elementary school level teaching kindergarten, then fifth grade before spending several years at the middle school.

In fact, some of her fifth-grade students are seniors at the high school this year. She explains how she hopes to create an environment where her students are confident and not afraid to fail.

She takes those same lessons to her job as a cheer coach. She says it’s extremely rewarding to watch her students learn, struggle, grow and succeed.

“Most of the girls who’ve had me as a cheer coach or a teacher and even the guys, they know it is a lifelong process. I still stay in contact with a lot of them, because I want them to know that my investment was not just for the moment but for the eternity,” Walters said.

Congratulations to Michelle Walters, this week’s Educator of the Week!

