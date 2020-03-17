Educator of the Week: Melody Crockett

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL) – When you walk into Melody Crockett’s classroom in Happy Valley High School, it doesn’t take long to realize it’s just a little different from most high school classrooms.

Crockett says she takes great pride in her decor. From the window treatments to coordinated cloth on the desks and even the trimmings

She says she hopes it gives her 11th-grade students a comfortable feeling as they dive into their novels, books and stories. Beyond the decoration, though, Crockett says it’s trust, relationships, and a positive outlook that really allow her students to shine.

“It’s important because if you think you’re a failure, that’s where you will stay. We wipe that all out. We say fail is the first attempt at learning. No is the next opportunity. We go with that,” said Crockett.

Her students have been preparing for what they call a book tasting later this spring. It’s a formal affair where the community is invited to come to the school and “sample” the books that her students have been reading.

Hopefully, we can get school back up and running, and the book tasting can go on as scheduled.

Congratulations to Melody Crockett, this week’s Educator of the Week.

