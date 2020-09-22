Educator of the Week: Melissa Mittlesteadt, North Greene Middle

GREENE COUNTY, Tn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that Melissa Mittlesteadt is at the head of the class as a top teacher. She says she’s known she wanted to be a teacher since she was a little girl, which led to her graduating college with an education degree.

She’s putting it to good use as a 6th-grade math teacher. She’s in her 14th year as a teacher, 10 of those at North Greene Middle School which is in the Ottway School building.

In addition to 6th grade, she’s also taught Kindergarten, 3rd, 4th and 5th grade.

She takes pride in the accomplishment of convincing her students to break through barriers and their fear of math. Mittlesteadt hopes those simple lessons learned will carry beyond their school age years.

“It’s so great, because it’s like a relief and sense of accomplishment you can just see on their face. They are so proud of themselves. I hope it can open doors for their life, push past things that might seem hard,” said Mittlesteadt.

She recently got to see that in person. Her very first Kindergarten class just graduated high school, and she says she loved to see those students begin to pursue and accomplish their dreams.

Congratulations to Melissa Mittlesteadt, this week’s Educator of the Week.

