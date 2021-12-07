Educator of the Week: Melissa Evans, Daniel Boone High School

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A cosmetology teacher at Daniel Boone High School continues to use the knowledge and techniques she picked up working in salons from far beyond the Tri-Cities area.

Melissa Evans, who has her own salon and who has also spent the past two years teaching at Daniel Boone, has worked at beauty salons all over the county and the world.

She uses that first-hand experience to give her students the opportunity to expand their cosmetology techniques.

“You have the textbook knowledge and real-life experience,” Evans said. “I think it’s wonderful to be able to share those experiences.”

Daniel Boone Principal Tim Campbell said it is that experience that makes her the educator she is.

“Students are attached to her,” Campbell said. “She has changed the culture of the cosmetology program. By having her background knowledge, by having her own salon — she already has those resources and the equipment with her.”

But there is one more factor beyond the resources and equipment that helps Evans mold students to be the best cosmetologists possible — passion.

“I am living the dream,” she said. “Truly living the dream. It’s awesome.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Melissa Evans.

