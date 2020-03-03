Educator of the Week: Melissa Davis

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn (WJHL) – Melissa Davis is a Carter County native and a graduate of Hampton High School. She started her career there and has now become a middle school teacher at Little Milligan.

Davis is quick to heap praise on her fellow teachers at Little Milligan, explaining how prepared the students are when they get to her higher grades

Davis teaches 7th and 8th-grade math and 6th-grade English and Language Arts. She says she loves to share her love of reading with her students.

Davis says her philosophy in the classroom is one of inspiration. She wants them to leave with the belief they can do anything and be anybody they dream to be. That belief starts with opening their eyes to reading and making them realize it’s more than just words on a page.

“That’s the one thing I like to do is make sure I connect things to real life. That’s important. If they don’t how it connects in real life, they’re much more likely to absorb it”, said Davis.

Davis is also the 4-H Academic Clover Bowl team sponsor. She oversees the practices, and the teams travel to the UT Knoxville campus each year. That competition is set for later this spring.

Congratulations to Melissa Davis, this week’s Educator of the Week.

If there is an educator in your life that you would like to nominate for our Educator of the Week, click here.