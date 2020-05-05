Educator of the Week: Meghan Kiernan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Meghan Kiernan is a third generation teacher in her family. Her grandmother was a teacher, and so was her mother. It’s easy to see why she chose a Pre-K- 3 degree in college.

Now it’s her turn to make a lifelong impact on young people, and she’ doing it as a 2nd-grade teacher at Jonesborough Elementary School.

Kiernan is in her fourth year of teaching. She’s spent the last three years at Jonesborough, and she was at South Central for a year before that.

She says she loves the young students and their eagerness to learn, how they come into the school year shy and leave full of confidence and ready for 3rd grade.

Kiernan says her goal is to create lifelong learners who love school, and she does that by making sure there is never a dull moment.

“We joke around a lot, and we have fun. I’ll dance around with my kids. I’ll do anything silly to make it memorable for them and make it stick for them,” said Kiernan.

Kiernan also got the chance to see her students last month, when the school held a parade for all the families to come and say good-bye to their teachers.

Congratulations to Meghan Kiernan, this week’s Educator of the Week.