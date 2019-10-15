Educator of the Week: Megan Roop

Megan Roop says being a teacher is all she’s ever wanted to do.

She credits a life skills teacher she had in her student days at Daniel Boone High School for putting her on a path towards special education.

Roop is in her ninth year at John Sevier Middle School.

She has nine students during the day. Roop oversees their stand-alone classes in math, reading and language arts classes.

Roop says her goal is to not only grow her students academically but socially as well.

“My daily focus is just to teach kids to be kind to each other, to be good people, to be respectful to adults and to each other and themselves and how to really advocate for themselves and to know what they need and how to obtain it. Just teaching them really to be kind to others give to others,” said Roop.

One of her students’ latest projects is the Coffee Cart. They take orders and deliver coffee to teachers on Friday mornings.

Congratulations to Megan Roop, this week’s Educator of the Week.