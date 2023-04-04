KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Marsha Buck spent many years as a science Bench Top researcher.

With the passing of her husband and having two young sons, Buck returned to school, got a master’s degree and began instilling her love of science into generations of students.

“I’m very passionate about science education. I’m very passionate about developing kids and their abilities to figure things out,” said Buck.

That’s the basis of Buck, a Robinson Middle School teacher. She’s taught middle school science at Robinson and Sevier for more than 20 years.

“There’s nothing better than science. [Students] know that’s my feeling about it and so I just can’t imagine. It’s always fun. We have a good time but we get a lot of work done,” said Buck.

“When [students] come in, they may not know what’s happening. There will be phenomena every day that they are working on, trying to explain behind that there is a lot of fun and energy in finding out the answers,” said Robinson Middle School Principal, Dr. Corey Gardenhour.

That energy shows every day in Buck’s class as she teaches over 100 students in her daily science classes.

“Science is not memorizing, science is figuring things out. So when you’re struggling and you’re not sure of your answer and you’re putting things out there and seeing what your peers think, that’s science,” said Buck.

A formula that has stood the test of time for thousands of Kingsport City school students in Buck’s career.

“I cannot imagine. I really can’t imagine a better career than to teach science,” said Buck.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Marsha Buck.

