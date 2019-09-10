Martin Winters grew up in Carter County, and he graduated from Hampton High School, where he learned the importance of physical activity as a football player. ​

He now passes that onto his students at Avoca Elementary School in Bristol.

He’s in his fifth year teaching PE at the school.

Winters is also a volunteer football coach for the Jr. Vikings Pee Wee organization, and he teaches student-athlete CrossFit after school.

One of his proudest achievements is creating a competition system where his students are rewarded for their improvements in the state P.E. Fitness Mandates.

Mr. Winters is also a guitar player in a Christian rock band. He says all he wants to do is make his community better. ​