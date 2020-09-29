Educator of the Week: Mandy Peterson, Cherokee Elementary School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Educator of the Week is a product of Johnson City Schools, and she never strayed too far away from those roots.

For Cherokee Elementary School teacher Mandy Peterson, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Mandy Peterson teaches 4th grade at Cherokee. Inside the very same classroom she spent her Kindergarten and 2nd-grade years as a student at Cherokee. In fact she says she has pictures of herself as a child inside the very same room.

Even though the room is the same, the look and sound is very different. Peterson is beginning the new year as the online remote 4th grade teacher at Cherokee.

Every day, she and her students go through each of the subjects with the help of technology.

It’s her first year teaching all the subjects. Peterson is in her 15th year teaching. She spent eight years at Indian Trail and the last seven at Cherokee.

She says relationships are at the core of everything she does, and even though her and her students are apart, she’s still found a way to connect to them and their families.

“I will have private Zoom sessions if they need help with something or they need me to walk them through something. So just interacting in that way and still being able to have those little moments with kids even though we are apart, I was kind of surprised because I thought we would miss that,” said Peterson.

Congratulations to Mandy Peterson, this week’s Educator of the Week.

