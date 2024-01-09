BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Maegan Henry is a science teacher at Sullivan East High School and that’s only the beginning.

Henry is also a camp counselor and college coach and has played in the band. She uses those experiences to create a bond with her students.

“Teaching allows me to bring two passions of mine together,” Henry said. “I’m able to share my love of science which is my first passion and also to help other people.”

That leadership goes far beyond the walls of Sullivan East High School.

“You might see me at a swim meet. You might see me at a band competition or a wrestling match,” Henry said. “Anyway I can get involved and let [students] know that I care about them. It shows that I not only care about them in the classroom, but outside the classroom as well.”

“Education is all about individual learning,” Sullivan East Principal Andy Hare said. “Every kid learns differently. Because of Henry’s background away from here, she’s able to draw a lot of connections to the kids today.”

The evidence of that time well-spent transfers to the classroom where Henry has nearly 70 students every day in biology, anatomy and physiology.

“[Students] can ask lots of questions that’s the best way to learn,” Henry said. “You never know until you ask the questions. Science for some kids is not like their passion, but I know how to bring things from outside to the science classroom to help bridge the little gap there.

That relationship equals success inside the classroom and out.

“Teaching melts those things together,” Henry said.

Congratulations to Maegan Henry, this week’s Educator of the Week.

