Educator of the Week: Lorri Carter

Lorri Carter is a product of Greene County Schools. She attended McDonald Elementary and graduated from West Greene High School.

After college, she started teaching second grade at Mosheim Elementary and she’s been there for 36 years. In fact, she’s been in the same classroom that entire time.

“It’s very rewarding,” Carter said. “I didn’t go in it for the income. I went in it for the outcome.”

And it shows every day in her classroom.

Carter teaches 22 students all subjects in her self-contained classroom. She says she understands how lucky she is to be in the same classroom, teaching the same grade level since 1987.

Carter says a lot has changed in education in the more than three decades she has been in the field. Curriculum and standards are at the top of that list, but the children haven’t changed. Carter explains that her high expectations or the joy she has for her students feel when they achieve those goals have not changed either.

“I hope that I create a fun environment where they can learn. I want it to be a loving environment. My relationships with my students is my most important thing. I set my expectations really high in the classroom and my students usually achieve those expectations because of the relationship that I have with them. They want to make themselves proud and they want to make me proud,” said Carter.

Congratulations to Lorri Carter, this week’s Educator of the Week.

