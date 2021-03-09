Educator of the Week: Lindsey Hawk, Nolachuckey Elementary

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Educator of the Week comes from a long line of teachers, and she’s been the leader of her own classroom for more than a decade now.

“Teaching is in my blood. My mom was a teacher, my aunt, she taught 7th and 8th grade for 30 years. My uncle, he was also a teacher,” said Lindsey Hawk.

Hawk remembers fondly those early days spent in the classroom. Those memories are not only from during class but before and after.

“That was my life. I would go to school, at the end of the day I was still in school. I would help her cut out things and get to see what she really did as a teacher,” Hawk said.

Now she’s the one at the head of the class. She oversees 40 students in her 5th-grade math and science classes at Nolachuckey Elementary.

“She always possesses a positive attitude, and I think that’s what keeps her kind of outstanding among others. There’s never a day that she’s not energetic,” said Principal Amy Brooks.

The positive reinforcement molds her classroom into a group, working together to solve problems.

“They are a team and they don’t criticize each other when somebody makes a mistake. They help each other out,” Hawk said.

Seeing that teamwork everyday reminds Mrs. Hawk she’s exactly where she’s supposed to be.

“Every day is a different challenge, but I love every second of it,” said Hawk.

Congratulations to Lindsey Hawk, this week’s Educator of the Week!

