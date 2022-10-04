KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Lauren Stone is in her second year in Kingsport and her fourth year teaching overall. While the students learn, Stone makes it a point to learn more about them, and that unity adds up to big success in her classroom.

“I had so many teachers that poured into me, that showed me what I was capable of,” said Stone.

That’s exactly what Stone is doing as a history and personal finance teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

“I want to be somewhere they want to come,” she said. “I want to be a subject they enjoy…Maybe this is the first time they’ve ever enjoyed history. That would be amazing.”

There is no doubt Stone loves her job. Her enthusiasm is unmistakable. And her desire to connect goes beyond the books, learning about her students’ interests in the classroom.

“I have daily questions that I ask them,” said Stone. “Get-to-know-you questions so I can get to know them on a deeper level [and] connect through them — sports or things outside of school,” she said.

A trust coupled with high standards, and a positive learning environment is making a huge impact on Mrs. Stone’s more than 50 students per day.

“She brings enthusiasm, joy and a dynamic approach to teaching history,” said Assistant Principal Beth Cohen. “She really makes it come alive for our students.”

Because Mrs. Stone is alive with excitement every time her students walk into the classroom

“I love DB; I love my job,” she said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Lauren Stone!

To nominate an educator, click here.