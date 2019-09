ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Laura Blevins is this week’s Educator of the Week!

Laura Blevins has spent her entire 20-year career at West Side Elementary in Elizabethton.

She is currently a 5th-grade math teacher at West Side, but she has also taught 2nd and 4th grade.

To enter your teacher or another educator you know for Educator of the Week, visit the ABC Tri-Cities portion of our website.