GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kimberly Graham has spent her entire career teaching in Greenville City Schools.

Graham comes from a family of educators but told News Channel 11 it wasn’t her first career choice until she took a class in college, realizing the classroom is exactly where she needed to be.

“Teaching gives me joy, it gives me energy,” said Graham.

Graham passes that energy onto her 5th-grade Students at Hal Henard Elementary in Greeneville.

“To build readers is an amazing process. Primary grades [is] when you see growth. I’m more about giving [the students] confidence. I work hard to build confidence in reading,” said Graham.

Graham also uses creative techniques to inspire her young readers.

“]Students] get to choose what they want to read, they work toward a goal. When [the students] achieve that goal, [Graham] will take her class [to] Wendy’s and they will actually get to walk to the restaurant and [order[ their meal,” said Janet Ricker, Hal Henard Elementary Principal.

The students reading and confidence are a big deal to Graham, just like it has been for the last 26 years.

“Until you’ve taught for many years you don’t realize the impact that you have on a child,” said Graham.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Kimberly Graham.

To nominate an educator, click here.