Educator of the Week: Kim Osborne, Jonesborough Elementary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Educator of the Week is Kim Osborne from Jonesborough Elementary.

She credits her career to her 1st-grade teacher, who had an impact on her as a student. Now, she’s doing the same with her students.

Mrs. Osborne is in her fifth year of teaching. She’s spent the last four years as the first-grade teacher at Jonesborough Elementary.

She started her career as a third-grade teacher at Ridgeview Elementary.

Mrs. Osborne admits this year is a little different. She teaches a handful of her colleagues’ children in person. Almost all of her first-grade lessons have been virtual.

She has 17 students in her class and says she is constantly amazed at how quickly her young students grasp the technology and learn the lessons.

She says teaching is her passion, and she loves to watch her students learn and grow, especially in their reading and writing. Her goal is to create a family atmosphere, something not easily accomplished in a virtual classroom. But with a little extra effort, she’s watched as the bond grows with her students.

“We have our own little class motto that we say in the morning. I put their pictures on the wall, so they know that this is their space, and we just take time every morning to write in journals and share what we did this weekend, something that we enjoyed. That way, they know even though they are behind a screen, they are part of a family,” said Osborne

Congratulations to Kim Osborne, this week’s Educator of the Week.

