MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) —Kim McCann hasn’t always been a teacher. She started her career in retail but leading children was always on her heart.

McCann moved into the classroom 18 years ago as a teacher at Mount Carmel Elementary School.

“It’s not a job you choose, I truly believe it’s calling,” McCann said.

McCann has spent her entire 18-year career at Mount Carmel, teaching every grade level. She

is the current 4th grade English/Language Arts teacher to 48 students.

“You come into my classroom you never know what you’re walking into. I love to create a classroom pertaining to what we are learning,” McCann said,

“Mrs. McCann is just the little bit of Disney that we have in our school,” Amy Glass, Mount Carmel Elementary Principal said. “She brings the magic, she is always coming up with creative ways to be engaged and excited to be in school.”

McCann sets high standards for her students and watches them grow throughout the school year.

“I’m expecting [students] here, I’m going to take it one step higher than that,” McCann said. “If you can get them to the top of that mountain and they’ve only been required to be in the middle of the mountain, you get them to the top then you’ve pushed them further than you needed to.”

“Just doing the small part that I do or that [teachers] do and seeing those students become

successful, that’s just the most rewarding,” McCann said.

Congratulations to Kim McCann on being this week’s Educator of the Week.

To nominate an educator, click here.