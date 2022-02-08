Educator of the Week: Kim Ball, Mosheim Elementary

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kim Ball has spent 26 years teaching at Mosheim Elementary School — all but two years spent teaching fifth-grade students.

She said that in the nearly three decades she has spent in the classroom, her passion has never wavered.

“As a teacher, I want to make sure every one of my students succeeds,” she said.

Success, according to Ball, starts with a commitment to the classroom and learning.

“It’s very discouraging for me as a teacher to see my students struggle, and that makes me even want to give more of myself to help them,” she said.

The school’s principal notices Ball’s caring nature and attention to students’ needs.

“She loves our kids so big,” said Principal Sarah Gray. “She develops amazing relationships.”

And that, in turn, creates the amazing results seen in her classroom.

“I want them to also know that I do care about them, and I’m here for them if they need it in other areas of their life,” Ball said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Kim Ball.

