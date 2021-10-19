Educator of the Week: Kelly Casteel, Jonesborough Elementary School

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kelly Casteel always admired the teachers who influenced her love for learning growing up, and now, she wants to have that same impact in her own classroom.

“I feel like that relationship is what makes me love my job,” Casteel said. “They come in in the morning, and they are excited to tell you what they’ve been up to and that they missed you. That’s probably my favorite thing.”

She’s been teaching for 11 years and teaches 50 students throughout the school day, keeping busy with her students as they expand their knowledge.

“Whenever they get it and that light bulb comes on, you know they get it,” Casteel said. “You can see it in their face. They are so proud of themselves, and you are proud of them. It’s the best feeling in the whole world. Pure success.”

Casteel’s impact on her students doesn’t go unnoticed.

“She works really hard to do everything she possibly can to make sure her children are successful,” Matt Combs, the principal of Jonesborough Elementary, said.

And Casteel believes that hard work always pays off in the end.

“I’m just a little people person,” she said. “I just like how happy they are. They are just excited about life, and that helps you stay excited about life to see it through their eyes.”

