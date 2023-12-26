TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kelli Broyles has been a teacher at Grandview Elementary since the doors opened 15 years ago.

Broyles is a 4th grade teacher at Grandview Elementary. She has 63 kids per day in science and social studies classes.

That’s only a small number of students she’s impacted in her decade and a half at the school.

“When the kids come back from Crockett on the graduation walk it brings tears to my eyes to watch them come and recognize me and come and hug me,” Broyles said.

Broyles’ mother was a middle school teacher in Washington County teaching 8th grade for most of her career.

Broyles says 4th grade is where she loves to be.

“It’s my sweet spot, [students] are still young enough to be able to develop them and mold them,” Broyles said. “They’ve still got that sweetness of youth.”

That commitment shows the minute you walk into her classroom.

“I really think that’s one of the things that stands out about [Broyles],” Grandview Elementary Principal Dr. Tara Churchwell said. “Her positive attitude about the classroom and “what can I do to help support these students?”

Congratulations to Kelli Broyles, this week’s Educator of the Week.

