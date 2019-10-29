Educator of the Week: Kathy Carter

Not only is Kathy Carter a leader inside the school, but she also helps Sullivan County as a teaching leader for other young educators.

Carter went to school at Blountville Elementary School, and she’s been a teacher there for 25 of her 28 years.

She’s a second-grade teacher at Blountville Elementary School, which is the grade she’s taught for nearly her entire career.

She teaches all subjects to her nearly 70 students every day. Her energy is apparent the minute you walk in the room.

Carter teaches history, like the War of 1812, with maps, a movie and plenty of questions and answers.

She says even after so many years in the classroom she loves seeing the students learn and grow.

“I put my heart and soul into it,” Carter said. “It’s my passion, it really isn’t my job it’s my passion. You go home and you worry about these kids. You think about them. Go home thinking about them and how you can help them, and when you see them growing and see them happy and excited to learn, it gives it all back to you.”

Congratulations to Kathy Carter, this week’s Educator of the Week!

