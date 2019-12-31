Educator of the Week: Karen Duncan

Karen Duncan is quick to say she’s wanted to be a teacher her entire life.

She also credits her 5th-grade teacher, Mrs. Kim Dorton, as her greatest influence when it comes to pursuing her dream.

Duncan has been teaching for 24 years. She spent 10 years teaching in Sullivan County before moving to Haynesfield Elementary for the last decade and a half.

While she’s spent most of her career teaching in the 5th grade, she made the move to 1st grade last summer. She says she loves her students’ enthusiasm, and it shows with projects like the “Community Helpers, World Changers” wall, where students explain how they will change the world.

She creates a culture of respect, laughter and fun, and she says the learning comes after that.

“I hope they can take away that each of them are respected and valued in this room. They are all at different levels, but they still play an important role in our classroom. My goal is to take them from where they are and get them to the next level,” said Duncan.

Congratulations to Karen Duncan, this week’s Educator of the Week!

