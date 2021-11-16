Educator of the Week: Kami Preston, Lake Ridge Elementary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kami Preston, News Channel 11’s Educator of the Week, said she couldn’t imagine doing anything other than teaching.

“I was put on this earth to teach,” she said. “I want it to be an engaging, inviting environment where [students] feel safe and where learning can happen easily.”

The third grade teacher at Lake Ridge Elementary even houses a class mascot — a bunny named Cookie.

She hopes the emotional support bunny helps to spark the desire to learn and achieve in her students.

“We want to see the light bulb go on,” Preston said. “We want to see children find a passion about something.”

Preston’s passion to inspire her students has not gone unnoticed at Lake Ridge.

“One of the things I so admire about Mrs. Preston is she will find a way to teach that child and meet them where they are at,” said Lake Ridge Elementary Principal Renee Wood. “She is more than happy to go above and beyond.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Kami Preston.

