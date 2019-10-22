Educator of the Week: Kaitlyn Crow

Kaitlyn Crowe knows Boones Creek School well since she was a student there.

Her dad, Jeff Crowe, is a 7th-grade math teacher at the school, and her younger sister, Ashlyn, is in her first year as a teacher at Boones Creek. All three of them work in the same building.

Kaitlyn Crowe is in her fourth year as a 1st-grade teacher at Boones Creek.

She says watching her father impact students while she was growing up set her on a path she continues to follow today.

She says her philosophy is simple: make sure the students are loved and cared for first, and the rest will fall into place.

Crowe explains reading is a big emphasis of this year, and she says it’s incredibly rewarding to have a small impact on their growth from August to May.

“When they come in and get into more complex texts, to see those light bulb moments when they can recognize words, when they can sound out words, when they can comprehend and discuss a text,” Crowe said. “It’s amazing to see how on fire they can get for reading and to know that once they learn how to read, their lives are changed forever once they grasp that concept.”

Congratulations to Kaitlyn Crowe, this week’s Educator of the Week!

