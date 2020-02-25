JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week we travel to North Side Elementary School in Johnson City to meet this week’s Educator of the Week.

Julie Vermillion says she had trouble reading in the second grade and had a teacher that helped her overcome that fear.

She says that’s been her inspiration during her entire 23-year teaching career.

The Appalachian State graduate has taught all over the country before settling with her family in Johnson City 10 years ago.



Now she’s the 2nd-grade teacher at North Side. She’s also spent some time teaching 4th grade.

She says she loves the 2nd graders because they’re so eager to learn, and they have so many different experiences.

Mrs. Vermillion said she and her students are frequently learning together.

She loves to see her 19 students grow as young readers as she puts herself in their shoes, remembering her struggle as a student.



“I sat in the back and put my head down and prayed I wouldn’t get called on. My dream is to make sure that none of them went through school like I did. I think that’s why I do a little more than I’m expected to do,” said Vermillion.

Julie Vermilion says she saw some of her early work in action last year. Her very first 4th-grade class graduated from Science Hill. Congratulations to Julie Vermilion, this Week’s Educator of the Week!

