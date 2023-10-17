WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Julie Sanders moved with her husband and children to the Tri-Cities from New Orleans in 2000. Sanders is in her 4th year at Westview Elementary in Washington County, Tennessee.

Her experience in education goes back much further. Sanders spent 20 years homeschooling her six children. When her youngest child finished school, she wasn’t done impacting children.

“I ran out of kids to teach. I love teaching my own kids so much I wanted to teach more,” Sanders said.

Sanders has 30 students in social studies, English and language arts classes. The day is filled with collaboration, students helping students and Sanders helping them all with a “can do” spirit.

“I make a point of making mistakes and then owning them so they feel comfortable making mistakes and owning them,” Sanders said.

Sanders takes that same accountability to the entire school. She is not only there for her students, but also for her fellow teachers.

“I am probably one of the oldest teachers here, I’m the mama teacher to the younger women,” Sanders said.

“She’s known in the building for her caring personality all the teachers come to her for advice or when they [need] to talk to her about what to do about a certain situation,” Dr. Robin Street, Westview Elementary Principal said.

“Being a teacher is hard, we have a lot of things on our plate and when you get your life mixed in with that, it’s a lot to carry sometimes,” Sanders said.

The same can be said for Sanders students, as she leads, directs and prepares them for middle school and beyond.

“Hopefully I’m growing lifelong learners who recognize that and want to learn the rest of their lives,” Sanders said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Julie Sanders.

