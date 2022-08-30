FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Julia Moore walks the same halls she walked through as a student herself — but this time as a teacher.

“I can connect with the students,” she said.”‘I’ve sat where you sat; I’ve been a student here as well.'”

The first-grade teacher has spent the last 13 years teaching young pupils to set the stage for the rest of their academic careers.

“Teaching for me is something I was just kind of drawn to,” Moore said. “Growing up, I had some great teachers. I actually attended school here at Fall Branch and still live in the community. It’s a special place for me. It’s been a blessing to be able to come back here and be a teacher.”

Moore has also taught kindergarten and RTI courses.

“The students are a blessing to me, and I learn as much as they do every day,” she said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Julia Moore. To nominate a teacher for Educator of the Week, click here.