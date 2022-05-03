JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Jill Scott started her career in the school system as a counselor, but she soon switched to a more permanent role in a classroom of her own.

Scott has now been teaching for 22 years, and the North Side Elementary teacher currently teaches all subjects to a classroom of 14 young learners.

“I love children and just being around students, getting to know them, building relationships and just watching them grow,” Scott said.

That relationship-building does not go unnoticed by other educators in the building.

“She works on socialization, relationships,” North Side Principal Dr. Sharon Pickering said.

Scott, who also works as a coach for Girls on the Run, said she loves the companionship at North Side.

“That’s what I love about North Side; they’re the kindest, most resilient students, and they really do care about each other,” Scott said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Jill Scott.