ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) —Jessica Ward just entered her fourth year teaching — two and a half of which have been at Happy Valley Middle School.

Ward currently teaches mathematics at Harold McCormick Elementary School.

“I enjoy working with children — just them having someone to look up to,” Ward said. “Having those, ‘Aha’ moments…If you can make it fun, that’s even better. When a student says learning is fun, I like being able to make it easy and fun for them.”

Ward’s math class is working with a new program this school year.

“This is a new program that supports students in math on different grade levels what they already give in the classroom,” she said.

Penny Nave, the school’s assistant principal, said that Ward is a teacher who goes above and beyond.

“We are family; we spend many hours here together; everyone is on board,” Nave said. “A lot of teachers take the initiative to go above and beyond for our students.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Jessica Ward.

