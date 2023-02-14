JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — This week’s Educator of the Week has spent over a decade teaching middle school-age children at Providence Academy in Johnson City.

Jenny Sells, a 6th-grade teacher at Providence, told News Channel 11 that while some people choose their career, a career as a teacher chose her.

“Teaching is a part of who I am. It’s who the creator made me to be. It’s a part of my soul. I want each student who comes into my room to feel seen and heard and respected and valued. Being a middle schooler is tough. Everyone needs a good teacher and a safe spot,” said Sells.

Sells’ faith-based approach to teaching has made her a part of Providence Academy for 11 years. She teaches English, literature and the Bible to more than 100, 6th-grade students per day.

“The fact that she shares with students and grows them closer to Christ is the number one thing that she brings to Providence Academy,” said Ben Holland, Head of School.

Sells said she was inspired by her 4th-grade teacher and still displays a picture of them in her room.

“Mrs. Joni Cox from Jonesborough Elementary, I thought if I can be that for just one student for just one kid then that will be a legacy that I can leave,” said Sells.

Bailey Torbett is one of Sells’ former students and a substitute teacher in the classroom next door.

“She actually made me want to become a teacher. I always say this to everybody, I want the impact that she made on me to anybody that I teach,” said Torbett.

Sells is continuing to have that same impact on her current students today.

“It is rewarding, not only [at Providence], but also the heavenly reward that it will pour into who these kids are,” said Sells.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Jenny Sells.

