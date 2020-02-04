Educator of the Week: Jennifer Sherman

Jennifer Sherman said she wanted to rekindle those simpler times with younger children after the birth of her grandbaby, so she switched from teaching fourth grade to Kindergarten.

She’s in her third year of teaching Kindergarten at Cherokee Elementary School.

Sherman has 20 students in her Kindergarten class, where she teaches all subjects. She says the biggest difference between 4th grade and Kindergarten is watching her students succeed and learn, many of them for the first time.

Sherman says it’s more than just teaching them reading, writing and math skills. She even incorporates real-life play stations that mimic their surroundings outside of the classroom.

“I believe that dramatic learning or real-life learning is important. I’ve noticed that over the last couple of years that some of my toughest kids, it’s hard to imagine a little 5-year-old being tough, play a lot in the kitchen. They like to cook for the kids and serve them food. The vet clinic is a big hit so they are compassionate towards animals,” said Sherman.

Congratulations to Jennifer Sherman, this week’s Educator of the Week.

