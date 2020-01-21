Educator of the Week: Jennifer Rutherford

Jennifer Rutherford is in her ninth year of teaching. She’s spent the last five years at Adams Elementary as a 1st-grade teacher.

She has 21 students in her class and teaches all subjects during the day.

She says she loves to watch the growth in reading and writing, from telling simple stories to watching them elaborate and make their stories come to life.

Rutherford explains it is important to meet her young students where they are at in reading and writing and to inspire them every step of the way.

Her commitment to her class doesn’t just end when the final bell rings either. She prides herself on learning more about her students outside the classroom as well.

“Getting to know my students is a big job and probably the most important job I do. I like to get to know their interest to try to find out what their schedules are and go to their extra-curricular activities and cheer them on. I like to get to know their families and just create those lasting relationships,” said Rutherford.

Congratulations to Jennifer Rutherford, this week’s Educator of the Week.

