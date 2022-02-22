BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jennifer Johnson teaches a classroom of 23 second-graders at Boones Creek Elementary School.

Johnson told News Channel 11 that interactivity within the classroom walls helps to spark a love for learning in students as the youngsters gain confidence in their studies and performance.

“It is absolutely the kids,” Johnson said. “I love what I do inside the walls of my classroom. They get excited when they see these milestones.”

Boones Creek Principal Jordan Hughes said that Johnson’s attitude is infectious and helps the students grow by inspiring curiosity from an early start.

“They thoroughly enjoy learning in that classroom,” Hughes said. “They are very motivated. Her personality is bubbly and positive, and the kids thrive in there.”

Johnson is known to curate this type of environment in all her classrooms, from past classes and future classes to come.

“It’s a great accomplishment to know that you are a part of that seed that helped that child grow,” she said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Jennifer Johnson!

To nominate an educator, click here.