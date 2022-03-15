GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — March 15’s Educator of the Week has lived in Tennessee for less than a year, but that did not stop her from making an impact.

Highland Elementary School’s Jennifer Hartley and her family moved to Northeast Tennessee from California in July 2021. It may be her first year teaching in the region, but it is her 18th year teaching overall — marking nearly two decades as an educator.

Whether in the Tri-Cities or the West Coast, Hartley’s passion remains the same.

“My passion is all about relationships and building positive bonds with my students,” she said. “I feel really strongly that if I build those relationships, then everything falls into place after that.”

Those bonds are evident in Hartley’s 4th and 5th-grade science and social studies classes. She said the relationships are critical as students enter more intermediate levels of education.

“I get to be a part of their journey transitioning into middle school, which I think we all know is a trying time for all students and parents, and I feel like giving them that foundation and that relationship that I’m always here for them,” Hartley said.

Hartley’s efforts in the classroom to build those bonds and relationships have not gone unnoticed.

“She has worked wholeheartedly to make positive relationships with our kids and with our staff, and she works hard inside the classroom to reach true collaboration and facilitate the learning,” said Highland Elementary Principal Sheila Newland.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Jennifer Hartley. To nominate an educator, click here.