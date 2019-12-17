Educator of the Week: Jennifer Green

Jennifer Green has only been a full-time kindergarten teacher for four years, but her effect on the classroom spans more than a decade. Before being a kindergarten teacher, Green was an educational assistant for seven years.

Green is a kindergarten teacher at Holston Elementary School in Sullivan County.

Green says she always knew she wanted to be at the head of her own classroom, and she loves the kindergarten age group.

She explains her philosophy in the class is one of love and compassion. She says once the students know you care for them, the teaching part is easy.

In her class it’s about more than just the academic progress; she says she loves seeing them grow socially as well.

“At the beginning of the year, when they walk into your room, not only can they not read, some of them don’t know how to make friends or be a friend and so I love to watch them grow both academically and socially. It’s a great feeling to watch them become friends. It’s a great feeling to watch them accept one another and to show kindness to each other,” Green says.

Congratulations to Jennifer Green, this week’s Educator of the Week.

