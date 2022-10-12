(WJHL) — Jeana Jessie does not just have high expectations for students; the mathematics teacher also sets the bar high for herself.

The Unaka High School teacher constantly tries to improve her teaching methods to optimize her lessons and keep her students on the same page.

“There are expectations,” Jessie said. “You have to walk in, you have to get your calculator, have your hole-puncher handout, put it in your binder where it’s supposed to go. They know what to do every single day just like my preschool students had to do.”

Aside from watching her students grasp complex math concepts, Jessie enjoys another facet of the job.

“Definitely the connection with them,” Jessie said. “Making them feel like they’re adults — making them feel like they are your equal and capable and ready for the real world.”

The effort Jessie puts in the classroom alongside her students is evident.

“You have a lot of people who want to be a good teacher, but not everyone is willing to do the extra stuff that comes with being a good teacher,” said Unaka Principal Mike Ensor.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Jeana Jessie.

