Educator of the Week: Jayson Arnold, Haynesfield Elementary

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jayson Arnold went to Haynesfield Elementary before graduating from Tennessee High in 2009. After graduating from ETSU and starting his career in Kingsport, he’s back in Bristol Tennessee City Schools as the 1st-grade teacher at Haynesfield Elementary School.

“It is one big family in that classroom and they know that,” said Haynesfield Elementary Principal Tanika Hardin. “He leaves every day and says ‘I love you and I’m proud of you’ before he leaves that classroom.”

“Nothing gives me more joy than spending time with kids and helping them achieve their highest levels of potential,” said Arnold.

Arnold reached his potential as a Tennessee High football player, even holding the career sacks record for the Vikings. He still roams the Stone Castle as a coach at Vance Middle School, and he helps with the high school program as well.

“Just building those relationships and being able to find motivation, whether it’s in the classroom or on the field, are both super important,” Arnold said.

Whether it’s on the field or inside the walls of Haynefield Elementary, Arnold says enthusiasm is the key.

“If I’m not excited and I’m not on top of my game and here and excited to be here and learn, there’s no way they are going to show that same level of enthusiasm,” he said.

Even talking to him outside the school, you can tell how excited Jayson Arnold is to be influencing his students in a positive way.

Congratulations to Jayson Arnold, this week’s Educator of the Week.

To nominate an educator in your life for our weekly recognition, click here.