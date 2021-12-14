Educator of the Week: Javan Tillery, Camp Creek Elementary School

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Javan Tillery knew she wanted to be a teacher from a young age.

The Camp Creek Elementary School teacher told News Channel 11 she loves impacting students, starting at a young age with the hopes of sparking a passion for learning.

“I knew from when I was little that I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “I wanted to be a teacher for the impact I can have on kids’ lives. More specifically, an early childhood teacher for the first teacher experience. I get to be their first teacher. I get to start that love for education. I get to start that love for learning and coming to school.”

Tillery is in her sixth year teaching, with an average of 18 students in her class. Other school staff have noticed her love for learning radiating among her star pupils.

“Every time I come in this classroom, there are a few things I see,” said Principal Dennis Wiles. “There is always passion. I always see engagement — students are engaged with one another or engaged with her, and there is purpose to what they are doing.”

She has the highest expectations for even the littlest learners.

“I have those high expectations because I know those kids can reach it,” Tillery said.

Those high standards have been seen at home, too. Parents have noticed a difference in their children as they come home throughout the week with new goals in mind.

“[Parents] also tell me, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing or how you’re doing it,'” Tillery said. “It’s a good feeling when you hear that from parents.”

Tillery hopes the students can take what they’ve learned within her classroom and apply the principles moving forward.

“The sky is the limit, and that’s what I continue to preach to them,” she said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Javan Tillery.

