Educator of the Week: Jaime Arnold

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jaime Arnold is the 7th-grade English teacher at Jonesborough Middle School. She uses what’s called the “Socratic Method,” placing heavy emphasis on discussion and interaction. Those two aspects are not always a strong suit for middle school students, and that’s why she’s so well known within the walls of the school.

Arnold is in her third year at Jonesborough Middle School. She was a substitute at Boone High School for four years before that.

She saw just how social students can be and decided to take that into the classroom. Mrs. Arnold says one of the most rewarding parts of her job is to watch her shy students come to life throughout the school year.

While she normally has to lead the discussion at the beginning of the year, it’s not long before her seventh-grade students take over.

“It’s usually student-led, so I sit back and am the facilitator, but the students really tackle these hard ideas together, and socially they learn how to respect differing points of view and how to disagree but be respectful at the same time. So I think that learning has to be social,” said Arnold.

All of this is made possible by Mrs. Arnold’s commitment to building a community-centered classroom full of respect and acceptance, and it shows.

Congratulations to Jaime Arnold, this week’s Educator of the Week.

