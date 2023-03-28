HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jacki Dickerson is a Hawkins County native who is leading the next generation of students as a first-grade teacher at Surgoinsville Elementary School.

“We have a class motto: we say when things get hard, we try harder,” said Dickerson.

Dickerson has been leading her students to try harder and succeed for 22 years. At the top of her to-do list is leading her 16 first-grade students to become confident readers.

“Watching [students] learn to read, that’s the best part. Once they learn to read they can do anything,” said Dickerson.

That can-do spirit is created in a team environment. Every student in the class works together and supports each other throughout the school year.

“We want them to be able to read. We want them to know they can ask for help. They can work as a team. We have a lot of teamwork time,” said Dickerson.

“Students are always engaged. [Dickerson’s] very organized with her students. She has very high expectations, but her students know she loves them,” Surogoinsville Elementary Principal, Amanda Smith.

A culture that continues after more than 20 years ensuring Dickerson’s impact on the very community she grew up in.

“You feel like you contribute to the place where you grow up. That’s exciting to see,” said Dickerson.

“I think the most rewarding thing about 1st grade is watching a student become an independent reader. Watching them pick up a book and be able to gain meaning from it and be able to laugh.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Jacki Dickerson.

